Birthday Bash: Interviews
DaBaby Gets Paid Every Time He Beats Someone’s Ass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

DaBaby - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Goin’ Baby on Baby isn’t just a word, it’s a whole ass mantra for DaBaby. With “Suge” skyrocketing up the Billboard charts and his every move turning into a highlight reel, the Charlotte rapper took it up a notch when it came to Birthday Bash. He sat down with Sammy Approved & Alex From Bossip at Birthday Bash ATL 2019 in Atlanta, GA to talk about all his altercations and how they have actually helped his career.

He then took the stage and had the whole crowd Goin’ Baby on Baby!

DaBaby - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Check out the performance below…

From kicking off with “Suge” to jumping into the crowd for “Walker Texas Ranger,”

