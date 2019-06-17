CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Just in time for Father’s Day, it has been reported that Chris Brown will be a dad again. The Virginia crooner is expecting baby number two with former beau Ammika Harris, Page Six reports.

Brown was dating model Indya Marie but they have reportedly broken up since she learned that Harris was pregnant. The 30-year-old went through the same situation when he was dating Karrueche Tran, who broke up with him when she found out that Brown fathered a child, Royalty, with Nia Guzman. Tran was granted a five-year-restraining order against Brown in 2017 but it doesn’t keep him from poking fun at her current boyfriend, retired NFL player Victor Cruz, on social media. In now deleted comments, Brown wrote, “No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” under a picture of Tran and Cruz.

Neither Brown or Harris have confirmed the news, however, Brown has been seen commenting under Harris’ pictures saying “BM bad,” with BM standing for “baby mama.”

Brown clearly enjoys being a father. Besides naming his 2015 album, Royalty, he posts adorable pictures and videos of him fulfilling his daddy duties all over social media. Back in 2015, he said fatherhood was a humbling experience.

“It’s actually great,” he told E! Online. “It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting Another Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

