Pusha-T Says Traveling Has Changed Him In New Short Film [Video]

On his third passport.

While the thrill of living his best street life will forever be in his rhyme book Pusha-T is indeed evolving. He details his growth in a new clip.

As spotted on High Snobiety a new short film based on Brick James’ has been released. Presented by adidas Originals, Pusha-T Tripping in Barcelona captures Terrance prior to his performance at Primavera Sound Festival. He discusses how seeing the world has changed his perspective in many areas.

“Traveling has definitely broadened my horizons, it has helped me to see and take in other perspectives and be open to other ways of life in every aspect,” he explained.

Later on in the two-minute clip King Push also reveals that his long history of avoiding the spotlight of mega-stardom is purposeful. “Playing the background; it’s an art to it. Not everything has to be loud and upfront”.

You can view Trippin below.

