It’s National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day–the annual day in which we honor 112’s seminal R&B song that cascaded through radios during the early aughts!
Just kidding.
The day actually celebrates the classic southern dessert. But, before you pick up the fork, check out 7 twists on the simple treat below.
Peaches and Cream Martini
Peaches and Cream Cookies
Peaches and Cream Muffins
Peaches & Cream Smoothie
Peaches & Cream Cheesecake
Peaches & Cream Waffles with Peach Syrup
Peaches & Cream Pie
7 Ways to Enjoy Peaches & Cream on National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day [VIDEOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com