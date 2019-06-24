The Country Music Awards may not have wanted Lil Nas X but he road up into the 2019 BET Awards on horses along with Billy Ray Cyrus and bringing country to the awards with a performance of “Old Town Road”.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The awards, hosted by Regina Hall, started off with a monologue where she referenced Billy Ray Cyrus as a Howard University alumni and throwing him the call H-U and him promptly responding with “You Know!” Cyrus stepped in to help Lil Nas X with “Old Town Road” after the Billboard charts kicked the song off the country charts saying it wasn’t country enough. It’s all good because we love the song and Billy Ray can come to the cookout any day.
Check out their performance here
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
1. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. 2019 BET Awards2 of 22
3. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. 2019 BET Awards5 of 22
6. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. 2019 BET Awards11 of 22
12. 2019 BET Awards12 of 22
13. 2019 BET Awards13 of 22
14. 2019 BET Awards14 of 22
15. 2019 BET Awards15 of 22
16. 2019 BET Awards16 of 22
17. 2019 BET Awards17 of 22
18. 2019 BET Awards18 of 22
19. 2019 BET Awards19 of 22
20. 2019 BET Awards20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22. 2019 BET Awards22 of 22
The Latest:
- [VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First BET Awards Performance
- [VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance
- [VIDEO] Cardi B and Offset Open the 2019 BET Awards with “Press” and “Clout” Performance
- Mary J. Blige Teams Up With MAC To Release Lipstick, ‘French Silk’
- [WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Icionic Performance
- Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man
- Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Honors Him At Her Graduation
- John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show
- #BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]
- You Promise?: Azealia Banks Says She Is Quitting Rap
[VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com