CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Daniel Kaluuya Is A Wanted Man After Killing A Cop In Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’

Doesn't look like this will have a happy ending but best believe it's going to be inspiring...

10 reads
Leave a comment
Queen & Slim

Source: Universal / Universal

Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya has really been establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars ever since breaking out of the sunken place and taking down a terrorist organization in Jordan Peele’s cult classic back in 2017. Now he’s about to make some very loud noise all over as he finds himself having become a folk hero to the Black community in Lena Waithe’s upcoming film Queen & Slim.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas and starring Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim is the story about a first date turned Black community folklore as the couple finds themselves on the run from authorities after an overzealous police officer gets his comeuppance for harassing the twosome. With the community rooting them on and the feds on their ass, the “Black Bonnie and Clyde” have no choice but to ride or die together and in the process fall in love with each other. Can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for Queen & Slim below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops November 27.

Daniel Kaluuya Is A Wanted Man After Killing A Cop In Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close