CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Supreme Teases Collab With Buju Banton

The Reggae icon is teaming with the streetwear juggernaut.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Controversial reggae dancehall star Buju Banton at the Century Club in Century City.

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty

Buju Banton was released from prison in late 2018 after serving 7 years on drug trafficking charges. While he surely works to get his career back on track, Supreme has teased a forthcoming collab with the Reggae music icon.

View this post on Instagram

Buju Banton for Supreme. 📷 @sheekswinsalways

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

The streetwear staple recently shared an image of Banton in easily recognizable box logo tee. The photo is courtesy of Shaniqwa Jarvis.

No word on what the “Champion” singer’s Supreme drop will consist of. But you can bet it will sell out expeditiously.

A large-holed mesh tank top would be superbly on the nose if included, word to Prodigy. Just saying.

Peep more from Buju and Supreme in the video below.

View this post on Instagram

Buju Banton for Supreme. 📹 @zevmagasis

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

Supreme Teases Collab With Buju Banton was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close