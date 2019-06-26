MMA Fighter B.J. Penn Put Ground & Pound Fade On Strip Club Bouncer [Video]

B.J. Penn was one of the top fighters in Mixed Martial Arts early on in his career and took on some of the biggest names in the sport. The two-time UFC champion must have thought he was back in the Octagon after delivering a ground and pound fade on a strip club bouncer that was caught on video.

We spoke with the owner of Club Femme Nu who told us Penn was escorted out of the bar around midnight because he was acting “very drunk.”

While the 40-year-old MMA legend was being escorted out, things turned physical — and Penn began to fight the door guy.

Multiple witnesses watched as Penn — a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion — smothered the door guy to the ground and took control over the other man. At one point, you can see Penn shoving his forearm into the other man’s throat.

Several men can be heard asking B.J. to stop fighting and let the guy up — but he never does.

One of the bystanders finally decides he’s seen enough and begins punching Penn in the head in an attempt to end the fight … but the other men call him off, so B.J. and the bouncer can finish their fight 1-on-1.

The outlet adds that Penn left the scene. No word yet if he’s wanted on any charges.

