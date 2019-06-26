Towanda Braxton Accused Of Fraud By Landlord, Owes $76K

Towanda Braxton, the sister of Toni Braxton and cast member of the Braxton Family Values reality series, is currently battling with a landlord over a past debt. The singer declared bankruptcy earlier this year after just having $150 in the bank but the landlord still wants the $76,000 he’s owed.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Michael Wagoner sued Braxton as part of her bankruptcy case.

Wagoner is owed $76,000 from Braxton relating to a judgment stemming from a lawsuit over unpaid rent and damages to a rental home.

He is demanding the debt NOT be wiped clean as part of Braxton’s recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Braxton and Wagoner entered into a deal back in September 2018, where she agreed to make payments to settle the debt. He says she only made one payment and refused to make the rest. He claims she damaged the home she rented from him substantially. He claimed she left the home with knife holes in the garage doors and bedroom walls and claims she caused fire damage to the home.

Once he started to try and collect on the money, he claims Braxton filed for bankruptcy.

The landlord believes that Braxton is hiding the worth of her property and other assets to get out of paying him what he’s legally owed.

