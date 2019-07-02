I can’t lie, the only thing I could think of when I heard about this story was the announcer from the old NBA Jam video games that would yell ‘HE’S ON FIRE’ after a player got hot enough to actually, well, catch fire.

Big up to Yo Gotti. He played this one off as smoothly as he could.

Via | HipHopDX

MEMPHIS, TN – Yo Gotti was literally on fire while performing “Rake It Up” at his seventh annual Birthday Bash, which took place at the FedExForum last Friday (June 28).

During his set, Gotti’s pant leg caught on fire when he got too close to a pyrotechnic device. Somehow, he managed to smoothly play it off and quickly put out the flame without missing a beat in his performance.

READ MORE

Yo Gotti’s Pants Catch On Fire During Birthday Bash Performance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: