CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yo Gotti’s Pants Catch On Fire During Birthday Bash Performance

0 reads
Leave a comment

I can’t lie, the only thing I could think of when I heard about this story was the announcer from the old NBA Jam video games that would yell ‘HE’S ON FIRE’ after a player got hot enough to actually, well, catch fire.

Big up to Yo Gotti. He played this one off as smoothly as he could.

Via | HipHopDX

MEMPHIS, TN – Yo Gotti was literally on fire while performing “Rake It Up” at his seventh annual Birthday Bash, which took place at the FedExForum last Friday (June 28).

During his set, Gotti’s pant leg caught on fire when he got too close to a pyrotechnic device. Somehow, he managed to smoothly play it off and quickly put out the flame without missing a beat in his performance.

READ MORE

Yo Gotti’s Pants Catch On Fire During Birthday Bash Performance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close