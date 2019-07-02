CLOSE
Das My Type: Saweetie & Quavo’s Icy, Spicy Love Moments

saweetie

Source: Shotbyjuliann / Splash News

Is it just us, or does it seem like Saweetie just appeared on the scene out of nowhere over the past year?

The rapper/ songwriter came to prominence in 2016 after rapping on Instagram over the beat from Khia’s classic “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)”, which eventually turned into her first single “Icy Girl”, and she hasn’t looked back since. The single became such a hit that it got her featured in an ad for Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, during Super Bowl LII.

“Icy Girl” went gold by the end of 2018 and needless to say, the LA native’s career completely took off. As for her personal life, Saweetie reportedly dated Keith Powers back in 2014, then Justin Combs shortly after. But most of us only know of her relationship with Migos frontman and fellow icy colleague Quavo.

 

The couple has been dating for less than a year, but have already sparked wedding rumors after they attended Quavo’s sister’s wedding back in May. The Atlanta uploaded a video clip of his girlfriend catching the bouquet on his Instagram story with the caption, “She Got It. G U E S S W E N E X T.”

G U E S S W E N E X T 🤷🏾‍♂️

The two were also spotted boo’ed up and all smiles at this year’s BET Awards, which means they’re love made it all the way to the Summer — which is a huge accomplishment for any rap artists. In honor of Saweetie’s 25th, let’s take a look at some her her and Quavo’s Iciest Love Moments.

Das My Type: Saweetie & Quavo’s Icy, Spicy Love Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

