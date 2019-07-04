Did A$AP Rocky Break Up Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus’ Marriage?

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus are calling an end to their one-year marriage. A rumored reason is that A$AP Rocky had something to do with driving a wedge between the couple.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the former couple tell The Blast after Shaik was spotted hitting the club with A$AP Rocky back in May, the newlyweds officially called it quits.

The 28-year-old Australian beauty was pictured alongside the hip-hop star at Cirque Le Soir Superclub in Monaco.

Wearing a tight leather dress, Shaik definitely seemed to be having a good time with Rocky, and was also seen onstage when the star was performing.

We’re told Ruckus, who was not with his wife of 1-year at the time, felt there was more going on than the pictures showed, and we’re told the incident was “the last straw” in their marriage.

Yikes.

Ruckus, who is a cousin of Lenny Kravitz, and Shaik first got engaged in 2015.

Photo: WENN

Lance Strong Posted 24 hours ago

