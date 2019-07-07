CLOSE
Stevie Wonder Reveals He’s Getting A Kidney Transplant

This icon must be protected at all costs.

Stevie Wonder needs a new kidney. But his fans can breathe a sigh of release because he also already has a donor and is getting a transplant.

The Songs In The Key of Life singer made the announcement during a recent show in London.

Reports Page Six:

An adoring crowd cheered when the performer said he has already found a donor, according to a video from the concert that was posted to Twitter by BBC reporter Aleem Maqbool.

Wonder said he would do three more shows, and then take time off from performing.

“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told fans.

“You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up — I’m good,” he said.

“I’m all good; I’m all good. I have a donor; it’s all good,” he reassured fans, to more cheers.

“I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love,” added the 69-year-old Motown R&B legend, who has been performing since age 11.

Stevie Wonder must be protected at all costs.

 

Stevie Wonder Reveals He’s Getting A Kidney Transplant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

