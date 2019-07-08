WOW!: LaLa Anthony Proceeds With Discussions To Get Legally Separated From Carmelo

It looks like its’s about to be official. One of our fav celeb couples are heading to splitsville.
via: TheYBF
“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for LaLa told PEOPLE in a statement. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”
La and Melo – who share 12-year-old son Kiyan Anthony – have been trying to make this thing work after they initially split in April 2017 after tying the knot in 2010. The split is when the “Power” star moved out of their NYC family home and copped her own place in the Big Apple.
Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit
Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit
