CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WOW!: LaLa Anthony Proceeds With Discussions To Get Legally Separated From Carmelo

48 reads
Leave a comment
Ashley Stewart x Lala Anthony Capsule Collection

Source: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart / AshleyStewart.com

It looks like its’s about to be official.  One of our fav celeb couples are heading to splitsville.

via: TheYBF

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for LaLa told PEOPLE in a statement. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

La and Melo – who share 12-year-old son Kiyan Anthony – have been trying to make this thing work after they initially split in April 2017 after tying the knot in 2010. The split is when the “Power” star moved out of their NYC family home and copped her own place in the Big Apple.

Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit

14 photos Launch gallery

Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit

Continue reading Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit

Hot Boy Melo: Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With A Woman Who Is Not La La, Twitter Is Lit

[caption id="attachment_812496" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty[/caption] UPDATE: Melo has spoken and asserts that the woman on the yacht with him is a friend with her whole own family (see last slide). What’s wrong with y’all? Carmelo Anthony was chilling on a yacht somewhere in the south of France. No big deal, except he was on the said boat with a voluptuous woman who surely was not his wife La La Anthony. Maybe she was an assistant? Maybe she was lost at sea and Melo rescued her? Whatever the circumstance, photos were snapped, and all types of conjecture and theorizing has begun. The kicker is Melo was spotted on Tuesday, January 25, which happens to be La La’s birthday. He also reportedly sent her a birthday message. So, bruh… Per the YBF: LaLa seemed to be having the best birthday ever yesterday, posting up a bomb new photoshoot in celebration and sharing all the sweet messages from her celeb friends.  The “Power” actress also had a big birthday party last night.  The one person we noticed was missing – her NBA baller husband Carmelo. Now we know it’s because he was parlaying in the south of France with a new mystery woman. Well well well.  He certainly has a type, we’ll say that.  We checked, and this is not the woman alleged to be his mistress turned alleged side baby’s mother, Mia Burke.  But they certainly look similar. The two were definitely not trying to hide, and seemed extra comfortable with each other while yachting it up.  Carmelo was also seen hitting the ocean with some water toys while she looked on from the boat giving him a flirtatious wave. https://twitter.com/flow349/status/1143897936117547008 It’s looking like a Hot Boy Summer for Melo. We were hoping he was trending because he had signed to the team. Alas, Twitter is typing the NBA legend’s name for a different reason. We’ll wait to hear his side of the story before passing judgment, though. Twitter, not so much. Peep below.

 

WOW!: LaLa Anthony Proceeds With Discussions To Get Legally Separated From Carmelo was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close