Allow me to introduce you to Mahado!! He’s a hairstylist that is well known for his ability to fix women’s natural hair and even discover the root cause of hair loss by studying your scalp!! He’s perfected his own personalized hair care line (which is phenomenal) and all natural/organic!! Watch the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast.

What’s Poppin’ Deja Perez & Mahadeo was originally published on kysdc.com

Deja Perez Posted 22 hours ago

