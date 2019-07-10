Philly Misspells Street Sign Dedicated To Hometown Legend Patti LaBelle

The city of Philadelphia has some explaining to do.

Unfortunately the city’s Streets departments made a small but noticeable mistake when they failed to capitalize the “b” in LaBelle on street signs during a naming ceremony in honor of the iconic singer held last Tuesday. Signs that read “Patti LaBelle Way” will be hung on Broad Street along a stretch of blocks that span between Locust and Spruce street near the city center.

The singer thanked all of her fans and recalled the days her and her family walked along the same street as a young girl.

However, LaBelle was photographed at the event holding a sign with the correct spelling of her name. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city will install correct signage this week.

A block of Philadelphia's Broad Street has been renamed Patti Labelle Way in honor of @MsPattiPatti https://t.co/qS8bVgf0ee — Variety (@Variety) July 3, 2019

Patti LaBelle, whose birth name is Patricia Louise Holt, was born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia and still calls the city home to this day. Her career has spanned over four decades, first as a member of the group the Blue Belles, then transitioning as the lead singer in Labelle. After branching out as a solo artist, she’s won two Grammy’s with a total of 13 nominations and has also delved into acting and entrepreneurship.

Her cooking skills were known and coveted among her industry peers and over the past six years she’s enjoyed monumental success with a cooking show and her own line of food products though her brand, Patti’s Good Life.

“When people ask me about certain things, like why am I doing this dessert book or making this banana pudding, it’s because I love to see people’s faces after they taste my great desserts,” she said in a 2017 Vanity Fair interview. “And I’m making these for them. You know Patti Labelle is not eating all the things that she sells at Walmart, but of course I have to taste everything to make sure it’s right. It’s been in my blood, and I think that’s the way it’s going to end up.”

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

