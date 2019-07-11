Body Cam Catches Atlanta Police Officer Stealing Cash From A Murder Victim [VIDEO]

Atlanta Police fired one of its own this week, as an officer’s body cam catches the worst. According to a 130-page report released by Atlanta Police Department, Officer Keisha Richburg was seen taking $500 from the wallet of a shooting victim, after she responded to a police call on June 19th. Officers are obligated to take the belongs from shooting victims to their families at the hospital.

The body cam catches the officer receiving the wallet from a Grady EMT with $500 in it, then putting the wallet in her car. Once the officer arrives at Grady Hospital, the wallet is empty.

APD Chief Erika Shields says she wants integrity to be at the heart of the department and that Richburg does not represent the kind of officer that is good for this city.

