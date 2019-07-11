CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Body Cam Catches Atlanta Police Officer Stealing Cash From A Murder Victim [VIDEO]

17 reads
Leave a comment
Officers standing with hands behind

Source: Images by Steve Skinner Photography / Getty

Atlanta Police fired one of its own this week, as an officer’s body cam catches the worst. According to a 130-page report released by Atlanta Police Department, Officer Keisha Richburg was seen taking $500 from the wallet of a shooting victim, after she responded to a police call on June 19th. Officers are obligated to take the belongs from shooting victims to their families at the hospital.

The body cam catches the officer receiving the wallet from a Grady EMT with $500 in it, then putting the wallet in her car. Once the officer arrives at Grady Hospital, the wallet is empty.

APD Chief Erika Shields says she wants integrity to be at the heart of the department and that Richburg does not represent the kind of officer that is good for this city.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

______

MORE: Chief: Atlanta police officer fired after $500 goes missing from deadly shooting victim

 

_____

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Body Cam Catches Atlanta Police Officer Stealing Cash From A Murder Victim [VIDEO] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close