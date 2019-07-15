Reec & Payusa Team Up With Austell PD For the Community

Chief Bob of Austell PD has created a way for citizens to become more involved with police business in order to strengthen the ties between local police and the communities they serve. This initiative is called Austell Community Police Force. It not only gives locals a voice that is directly heard by Austell PD, it also helps citizens to understand the mindset of law enforcement and their civic duties. PAYUSA (Positive American Youth), whose main office and food pantry, are located in Austell has lent their support by supplying beverages, snacks, food and even their spokeksman (Reec of Hot 107.9) to help this wonderful program!

Also On Hot 107.9: