Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over Nicki Minaj Tweet

Writer Tuwanna Thompson, known professionally as Wanna, is suing Karen Civil and the CEO of her website Christian Emiliano.

The lawsuit stems from a tweet she posted regarding rapper Nicki Minaj.

Last year, a writer found herself in the middle of a Twitter war with not only rapper Nicki Minaj but her legion of fans: The Barbs. The whole thing started when Wanna Thompson, whose real name is Tuwanna, shared an honest and kindly worded tweet about how she would like to have seen Nicki’s lyrical content change and grow as she does.

She wrote: “You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content?” Just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon, a new direction is needed.”

As a result, Nicki Minaj hopped in her DM with some less than kind words.

Nicki Minaj exhibited #Queen behaviour when she hopped in my DMs and insulted me numerous times over an innocent music opinion while her fans continue to harass me and DM me death threats. This is NOT okay. pic.twitter.com/bJI9TVvJV7 — Stacy, Tracy, Ronna, & Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Ta.. (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Afterward, Nicki’s fans began their months-long harassment of Thompson, which included them sending her threatening DMs and messages on all her social media accounts, email and even her cell phone.

Thompson told The New York Times that eventually she felt her daughter’s safety was threatened. Thompson said that if she knew the tweet would cause this much commotion, she would have never sent it.

In addition to the threats, Thompson was subsequently fired from her internship as a writer with Karen Civil’s company, who has worked with Minaj in the past.

Which is why she is suing Civil, claiming that Emiliano’s tweets about her impacted her ability to find employment after her termination from Civil’s company. She’s suing for $1.5 million for defamation.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Civil’s attorney, Walter Mosley, responded to the story of the lawsuit.

“We have not been served with any lawsuit so we can not respond to the specifics of this alleged case. However, my firm was hired to respond to defamation and figure assault perpetrated by this young lady many months ago and it seems like her actions have persisted from reading this article. At this time we will reserve our rights to exercise the full extent of every available remedy both financial and/or filing for injunctive relief. We should also remind Tuwanna Thompson that she is still under a comprehensive NDA w/ Karen Civil. Karen Civil is the CEO & Owner of all her companies & properties.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

