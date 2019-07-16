Cardi B & Offset Power Through NYC Blackout To Celebrate Kulture’s 1st Birthday

Saturday (July 13) parts of Manhattan was hit by a blackout that left some New Yorkers feeling like it was 2003 all over again. Over the weekend, Cardi B, Offset, friends, and family didn’t let the power shutting off while celebrating their daughter, Kulture’s 1st birthday party ruin the moment.

Cardi and her husband made sure the party remained lit despite it being impacted by the power outage that saw a large area of NYC go dark. Cardi took to her favorite social media medium, Instagram to thank friends and family for helping to turn what could have been a significant negative into a positive.

“ The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my fucking luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!!BITCH THE DEVIL! but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!”

When the lights went it out, the crowd stuck around with the power returning just in time for the cake cutting ceremony. Offset shared videos of the now 1-year-old ceremoniously sitting in a pile of colorful birthday cake while surrounded by guests. Cardi took time out of her day to praise those who powered through having to deal with no air conditioning and other stressful conditions that could have seriously made the special day a logistical nightmare.

This will definitely make for a great story to tell Kulture when she gets older. Happy belated birthday Kulture.

