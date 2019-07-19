CLOSE
Entertainment News
Why?: Jadakiss Justifies Ordering Just The Crust From Pizza Joint

Kiss isn't messing with dairy. Say no more.

Meek Mill Performs At 40/40 Club

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Jadakiss had us all confused when an NYC pizza spot revealed he hits them up to basically order bread. The Yonkers rapper is defending his decision to order pizza, but just the crust aka glorified breadsticks.

According to Kiss, he’s on a health kick—and he’s not messing with dairy.

Reports TMZ:

Kiss says the viral image is actually from a year ago, and his good friend, the owner of Cuts and Slices pizza shop in Brooklyn, re-posted it after another pizza parlor announced it was now offering a pie made only of crust.

Jadakiss’ odd order sent the internet into a tizzy … but he’s not dishing back the hate he’s received. He says pizza lovers should order their pies however they want, and he’s got nothing against peeps who pile on cheese. It just ain’t for him.

Respect.

Why?: Jadakiss Justifies Ordering Just The Crust From Pizza Joint was originally published on hiphopwired.com

