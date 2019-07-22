CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on NBA 2K 20 Soundtrack

The gamer community is massive, with almost each game having it’s own cult following. Few are larger than the following for NBA 2K, the longest run basketball video game that’s about to release it’s 20th version this fall.

One of the standouts on 2K has always been it’s soundtrack. Hip hop fans big and small all seem to leave their mark, and this upcoming version doesn’t deviate from that trend.

So far, Drake, J. Cole and the late Nipsey Hussle have all been announced as featured artists.

Here is a complete list and link to all of the songs. 

 

