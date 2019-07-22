CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle Houses

4 reads
Leave a comment
Waffle House is an American restaurant chain predominately...

Source: John Greim / Getty

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen wearing wigs to commit multiple robberies.

WSBTV reports that DeKalb County police are searching for an unidentified man who has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing wigs. They add that he most recently passed a note to a Tucker Waffle House waitress demanding cash. The frightened waitress ran away and the robber left empty handed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The lace fronted bandit has been linked to similar robbery attempts at other Waffle Houses, a CVS, a Walgreens, a Dollar General and a PNC bank, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7800.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle Houses was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close