24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On Tinder [VIDEO]

Im Not Her Mother, Im Her Girlfriend

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Julia Zelg, a 24-year-old YouTuber and singer, met political pundit Eileen, age 61, on Tinder a year ago and now they’re already married.

Julia’s channel documents the journey of her May December relationship with Eileen. The couple has a 37-year-age gap, and often get mistaken for a grandmother and granddaughter but that didn’t stop their commitment. Celebrating the beginning of their new life together as wife and wife, the newly-wed couple says that the age gap has never been an issue:

“Love is love. We have as much right as everybody else to be happy, to get married and to celebrate our love.”

