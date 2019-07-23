CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cardi B Posts & Deletes Alarming ‘Wish I Was Dead’ Tweet, Fans Send Her Positivity

Earlier this week, fans of Cardi B were worried about the rapper after she tweeted “wish I was dead” seemingly out of nowhere. The tweet was temporary but concern lingered for hours from folks who flooded her with affirmations. Fans used the hashtag #WeLoveYouCardi to send her words of encouragement.

Cardi’s posted and deleted tweet was a completely different mood from the tweets right before it. She had just posted that she was “so blessed”.

After all of the fan support came gushing in, Cardi let off a simple “thank you” under an Instagram post of herself and Offset kissing while holding baby Kulture. To follow up, Cardi posted up a meme this morning, seemingly poking fun at herself.

“My attitude is somewhere between ‘take me to the king’ and ‘knuck if you buck.’”

 

So far, Belcalis hasn’t addressed what inspired her alarming Twitter post. Hopefully, she’s feeling better!

See some of the positive tweets that Cardi fans were flooding her with below…

Cuteness Overload: See All The Adorable Photos Of Offset & Cardi B's Baby Girl Kulture

[caption id="attachment_2007891" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] We will never forget the day Cardi B made her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and showed the world her growing baby bump. On July 10th of 2018, Cardi B and husband, Offset welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Since then we've all been falling in love with her on social media and even rapping along with Cardi as she says, "I like morning sex, but nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture," in her song "Money. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Check out some photos below of baby Kulture below!

Cardi B Posts & Deletes Alarming 'Wish I Was Dead' Tweet, Fans Send Her Positivity

