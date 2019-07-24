Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size Customers Diet Bars And People Are Angry

Forever 21 may want to forgo the freebies or find a better curation process. The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their online plus size orders. Yikes. Atkins Diet Bars are used for those on low carb diets that are attempting to lose or maintain weight.
https://twitter.com/wisekatya/status/1153409904205586434
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This led to other Twitter users showing their plus size packages accompanied by the Atkins Bar.
While Twitter was in an uproar with people angrily tweeting to the brand about their discrimination towards their plus size customers. Personally, it was more questionable to me that the brand would partner with a diet company when they target towards younger children.
While people were insinuating it was targeting towards plus size customers, it seems that it went to many of their consumers.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Jezebel reported the story and Forever 21 sent a statement to the media outlet, “From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival [PHOTOS]
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival [PHOTOS]
1. MICHELLE OBAMASource:WENN 1 of 18
2. H.E.R.Source:WENN 2 of 18
3. MARLO HAMPTONSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. TEYANA TAYLORSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. LONI LOVESource:Getty 5 of 18
6. LIL' KIMSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. BRANDYSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. LATOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. ANGELA SIMMONSSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. BRANDYSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. ZENDAYASource:Getty 12 of 18
13. IMANSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. ANGELA RYESource:Getty 14 of 18
15. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. LA LA ANTHONYSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. ROSCI DIAZSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. ELLE VARNERSource:Getty 18 of 18
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Drake Casts Tyra Banks As His Love Interest In “Child’s Play” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
- Then & Now: 14 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine
- Mother Or Sister? 10 Times Naomi Campbell’s Mom Proved She’s The Real Supermodel
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size Customers Diet Bars And People Are Angry was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com