Donald Trump Says Baltimore Is A ‘Disgusting, Rat & Rodent Infested Mess,’ City Officials Respond

Donald Trump went on a rant late Saturday in response to Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District’s criticism of conditions at the border.

During a recent congressional hearing, Cummings blasted acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about border conditions and asked if the department has an “empathy deficit,” pointing out that children at the border are “sitting in their own feces” and being treated as less than human beings.

That apparently set Trump off and he went on a lengthy rant aimed at Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

According to y’alls President, Cummings’ majority-black district in Baltimore, Maryland is a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and “no human being would want to live there.”

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Baltimore’s Mayor Jack Young has since clapped back and he’s defending his city and Rep. Cummings.

It’s completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero. pic.twitter.com/TJdbST6Md9 — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) July 27, 2019

Marilyn Mosby, State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, chimed in as well saying, “We will always have your back Rep. Cummings!”

