Donald Trump Says Baltimore Is A ‘Disgusting, Rat & Rodent Infested Mess,’ City Officials Respond

Trump Meets With Small Business Leaders At White House

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Donald Trump went on a rant late Saturday in response to Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District’s criticism of conditions at the border.

During a recent congressional hearing, Cummings blasted acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about border conditions and asked if the department has an “empathy deficit,” pointing out that children at the border are “sitting in their own feces” and being treated as less than human beings.

That apparently set Trump off and he went on a lengthy rant aimed at Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

According to y’alls President, Cummings’ majority-black district in Baltimore, Maryland is a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and “no human being would want to live there.”

Wowwwwww.

Baltimore’s Mayor Jack Young has since clapped back and he’s defending his city and Rep. Cummings.

Marilyn Mosby, State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, chimed in as well saying, “We will always have your back Rep. Cummings!”

Donald Trump Says Baltimore Is A 'Disgusting, Rat & Rodent Infested Mess,' City Officials Respond

