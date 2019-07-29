CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Textual Healing: The Best Way To Flirt Via Text, According To Experts

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-LIFESTYLE-APPLE

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

Texting is one of the easiest forms of communication. You can send a quick message while working out, in the office, or on the run. Even though texting gets a bad wrap for being one of the lower forms of relationship building, it can be super convenient when you want to just send out some flirty vibes to a current or potential boo. Plus, it alleviates the pressure of on the spot sexinesss.

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Textual Healing: The Best Way To Flirt Via Text, According To Experts was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close