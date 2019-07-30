CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are Offensive Overseas

Senior man in car showing thumb up focus on foreground.

Source: DjelicS / Getty

It’s easy (and almost natural) to use hand gestures in foreign countries where you know little to none of its native language. But, did you know some of our regular hand gestures, even as simple as a thumbs-up, are offensive overseas? 

Esurance.com gathered an eye-opening list of hand gestures that have different meanings in different places. Check it out below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

1. Pointing

Pointing can be taken as “attitude” in many countries — America, too, in some instances. Instead of pointing, experts recommend using an open-hand gesture to motion the same acts.

2. Fingers Pressed To Your Nose

We often squeeze our nose when things stink, but in Southern Italy, it means “I don’t trust you.”

3. Thumbs Up

Where we’re from, a thumbs up just means “ok” or “all good,” but in some parts of the Middle East, it means “I don’t really like you.”

4. Beckoning Finger

Have you ever motioned someone to come your way with your finger? Well, in places like Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and some parts of Africa, it’s almost seen as an invitation to fight: “Death to you.” 

5. Peace Sign

A quick two fingers in the air could signify far worst than peace in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, depending on how you position it. When done with your palm facing inward, it means “anti-peace.”

6. High Five

A high five equates to “hey” and “way to go” in America, but in Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean hub, it kind of means “talk to the hand.” 

See Esurance.com’s suggestions on how to make up for your mistakes overseas here.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: The Best Way To Flirt Via Text, According To Experts

SEE ALSO: Is Social Media Stalking Detrimental To Our Mental Health?

SEE ALSO: How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?

Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are Offensive Overseas was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close