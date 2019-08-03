J. Cole’s Suspect Lyric Removed From ‘Jodeci Freestyle’ on Drake’s ‘Care Package’

On Friday (August 2) Drake released a multitude of hits that never made it to the streaming services by way of a project aptly titled Care Package. In it features a cut with J. Cole called Jodeci Freestyle that ends with a harsh lyric that prompted an online petition to surface back when the track originally dropped.

That petition garnered nearly 4500 signatures.

Here’s the un-edited version below:

The controversial lyric comes on Cole’s verse near the very end, “Go check the numbers, dummy, that’s just me gettin’ started/ I’m artistic, you n—as is autistic, retarded.” The second part of the bar is completely muted, and the beat continues to just carry on. Some people argue that it sounds more awkward than had they just left it alone.

The two emcee’s were forced to acknowledge and apologize for those words. J. Cole by way of a blog post, while Drake spread his message through in OVO announcement.

Posted August 3, 2019

