When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His Calling To Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

At only 25- years-old, MannyWellz has toured with Jidenna, worked with Wale and already has a Grammy under his belt. He won in 2018 for a collaboration with DACA artists on the John Daversa Big Band’s American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom album. 

Much like his contribution to the Grammy-winning body of work, Manny’s own projects embody the same soul and passion instilled in him at a young age. That is, God and love. His father was a musician and while he thought he’d be a soccer player who’d later tap into music, music tapped him sooner and we’re glad it did. 

Why? Because he creates music you can feel. Listen: 

His mission is simple: “I love God, I love music. I want to spread hope. I want to spread truth. And I want to have fun,” he said during our sit-down reflecting on what shaped him into the man he is today. 

Mannywellz is currently finishing up his next album. Watch his episode of “When I Was Younger” up top and follow his journey @Mannywellz on social media! 

When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His Calling To Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

