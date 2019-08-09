CLOSE
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After Being Targeted In Miami Shooting

2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Yung Miami may be physically okay after being the target of a shooting earlier this week in North Miami, but she shared with fans that emotionally, she’s not doing so hot.

The 25-year-old City Girls rapper was leaving Circle House Studios in her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a gift she had previously posted to social media, when someone drove up and opened fire on her vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday. She is currently far along in her pregnancy with her second child. The unborn child’s father is her partner, producer Southside, also known as 808.

“They had the lights off so I never saw them,” she explained while being filmed on the scene after the shooting happened. “Whoever it was, they had the lights off. It came from behind me, the shots started from behind me. They started from behind me because [inaudible] I said, ‘Oh shit, somebody shooting!’ The first shot hit the f–king spare tire. And then I don’t know how the shots came from the side of me [inaudible].”

After the incident on Tuesday morning, she informed fans that she hadn’t been hit and thanked everyone for their concern.

“Thank you everyone for your expression of sympathy, prayers & condolences,” she wrote. “Me and baby summer is perfectly fine.”

“Thank you to everyone that reached out to me!” she added in the caption. “I’m OKAY LOVE YALL.”

And though the “Act Up” rapper seemed pretty calm while going over the events of that early morning, and assured fans that she and her baby were “perfectly fine,” she shared via her InstaStories that she’s still quite shaken up thinking about what could have been.

“Keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P,” she wrote in her Instastories this week. “I’m really not okay!”

Despite the trauma of reliving such an event, Yung Miami is still celebrating the things she’s been able to accomplish, including being on the cover of the new issue of Galore magazine. As she shared with fans on Thursday, it’s her very first cover.

PTSD is a very real issue, and it’s definitely not something you want to be grappling with while carrying a child. We hope that the expectant star will be able to work through whatever distress she’s going through so she can be able to move forward — and be safe.

