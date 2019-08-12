CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs

FYF Fest 2017 - Day 1

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The internet’s done it again.

After a worldwide social media push urging MTV to honor Missy Elliott’s music video artistry, the network has decided to honor the rapper with this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Missy has been nominated for 41 VMAs over the course of her career, winning seven. This year will mark the rapper’s first performance at the VMAs since 2003 when she performed “Work It.” The same year, she took home the award for Video of the Year.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Viacom’s Head of Music and Music Talent Bruce Gillmer said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

MTV is going a step further, linking up with Pepsi to honor Missy with celebrity and fan videos celebrating her legacy. The network is also planning a pop-up that will immerse attendees in some of her iconic videos. No word on a location for that pop-up museum yet, but it’s slated to be somewhere in NYC between August 24th and 25th.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award has been given out at the VMAs since 1984 and was named after the King of Pop in 1991. David Bowie, the Beatles and Richard Lester were some of its first recipients.

Source: Rolling Stone

Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs was originally published on 92q.com

Missy Elliott

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close