Dreamville "Sacrifices," Future "Please Tell Me" & More

The Dreamers unite and Future keeps a lot of female company. Today's Daily Visuals.

Dreamville Promo

Jonathan Mannion

Well that took long enough. A few weeks after the rap supergroup known as The Dreamers dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III, we finally get a video from one of the project’s cuts that features a few of the group’s members.

Linking up for the visual to “Sacrifices,” J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Smino and Saba find themselves in a graffiti laced abandoned building where they pour their heart out in their verses over a mellowed out track.

Elsewhere Future continues to hang with Vogue type models and thick women who don’t mind twerking on a balcony in his latest entrancing clip to “Please Tell Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Troy Ave., Fetty Wap featuring Tee Grizzley, and more.

DREAMVILLE – “SACRIFICES”

FUTURE – “PLEASE TELL ME”

TROY AVE – “HOLD ME DOWN”

FETTY WAP FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “ZOO”

LIL DURK FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “U SAID”

RICH BRIAN – “100 DEGREES”

6LACK & KHALID – “SEASONS”

B.A. THE GREAT – “DAY 1”

MONEYBAGG YO, STUNNA 4 VEGAS & DEEMULA – “CRANK UP 2.0”

Dreamville “Sacrifices,” Future “Please Tell Me” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

