Is Jess Hilarious Getting Her Own TV Show? | One to Know with Raven Paris

Jess Hilarious is putting on for Baltimore.

The comedian has transcended internet stardom, playing the lead on Fox’s “REL,” and selling out crowds in cities across America. Now, she’s back home in Baltimore, sitting down with Raven Paris to set the record straight on her plastic surgery, ex-boyfriends and to share the next steps in her career.

