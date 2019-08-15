Joe Budden Implies Cyn Santana Won’t Let Him See Their Child: “I Miss My Son So Much”

The split between Joe Budden and Cyn Santana has apparently been anything but amicable. The scorned pair continues to post cryptic and not-so-cryptic messages aimed at one another that suggest there is absolutely no chance of reconciliation. The latest message that fans have been trying to decode seems to point to custodial issues for the reality television stars.

“I miss my son so much…. gotta go thru it tho… again,” Budden tweeted Tuesday.

I miss my son so much…. gotta go thru it tho… again. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 13, 2019

This would not be the first time Budden has found himself in the midst of a bitter custody dispute. In the past, he has confessed to having an estranged relationship with his older son due to conflict with the teen’s mother.

Ironically, if you hop over to Santana’s profile, a little scrolling will reveal that there’s potentially more to the story. At the start of the summer, the first-time mom turned heads after she quoted Jay Z in a tweet, writing: “A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”

A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) June 9, 2019

Many interpreted this to mean that Budden has been falling short as it pertains to financial support for their son. Sadly, it seems that the co-parents are talking to everyone about their issues but one another.

Although most folks who look like us would prefer to not have the courts involved in their family affairs, in instances like this where financial support or rights to visitation are being denied, family court may be the best approach.

Budden and Santana have been at odds since they split last spring. According to reports, the podcast host allegedly cheated on his former fiancèe with a model. When news of the split first made headlines, the rapper appeared to make light of the breakup during a live taping of his web show.

“We didn’t break up. There’s been no breakup. Now, words are important. So what does that mean? What that means is neither one of us said it’s over.,” the 38-year-old said before going on to say that they “haven’t spoken in a little while,” and that he “didn’t take it no way when she moved all her s–t out of the house.”

It’s certainly unfortunate when co-parents are feuding because the strife only ends up hurting the child in the end. Hopefully, Joey and Cyn can come to an understanding soon.

