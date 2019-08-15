Tanisha Foster, Mom Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter, Wishes Him A Happy Birthday With The Help Of An Interesting Photo

Thursday, August 15 marks the first observation of rapper Nipsey Hussle’s birthday since his passing in March. While plenty of people are awaiting the heartfelt message his longtime partner Lauren London will share, Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey’s daughter, Emani, has already posted an interesting tribute to him on social media.

Tanisha, who goes by “Chyna Hussle” on Instagram, shared a picture in the wee hours of Thursday morning. In it, she’s taking a photo of herself in the mirror, and Nipsey stands behind her with his arms locked in front of her. The image is blurry, but clear enough to see, and she captioned it, “Screaming happy cake day to you my love wish u were here so I could celebrate with you muah I LOVE YOU ERMY.”

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter’s mother Tanisha Foster appeared in court over the custody of her child who has been living with the rapper’s sister since his death. #Olorisupergal #OSG pic.twitter.com/0yPdJKrnob — #BBNaija (@OloriSupergal) May 21, 2019

Tanisha, who is in the middle of a custody case for Emani against Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, has been open about her feelings surrounding his death and their history. Soon after his passing, she caught flack for sharing a photo of herself, Nipsey and Emani, saying how much she loved the late rapper. However, she maintains that she and Lauren are “good” and she’s going to keep speaking her truth.

“I’m going to live my life,” she said in an Instagram Live back in May. “It was 16 years. He was 16 years of my life. Do anybody know that?”

“I don’t prove nothing to nobody,” she added. “I don’t have to.”

Tanisha Foster, The Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter, Wishes Him a Happy Birthday and People Think She’s Being Disrespectful [PHOTOS] https://t.co/J5ElQEmpNM pic.twitter.com/nKY2cYyD9o — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) August 15, 2019

Tanisha and Nipsey welcomed their daughter Emani in 2008, and while she wasn’t present at his memorial service in April, she was briefly mentioned as Emani’s mother and Nipsey’s former “love” in the reading of his obituary by his good friend and business partner Adam Andebrhan.

“He had a beautiful daughter, Emani Dior, with his love Tanisha.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

