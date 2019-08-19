School Breakfast & Lunch Now Free For 77 Atlanta Public Schools

Students from 77 public schools in Atlanta will not be able to get both free breakfast and lunch, no matter their income level. Expanding the number of schools from 66 to 70 will ensure way more students get the nourishment and energy they need to better perform in the classroom.

The program is in its infant stages but the city looks to continue to expand. Superintendent Meria Carstarphen says feedback on the quality of the food has also been very positive and see the program as a huge success.

