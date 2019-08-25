You Care: Taylor Swift Shares Diary Entry About Infamous Kanye West MTV VMAs Incident

There’s no way to deny it, Kanye West grabbed the mic and wrecked Taylor Swift’s VMA’s back in 2009. The Pop singer recently shared her diary entry about that incident.

Page Six reports that a reprint of her diaries is included in the deluxe edition of her new Lover album, so of course that page has made it onto the Internets.

“Let’s just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMA’s I would’ve looked at you crossed-eyed,” reads part of the entry from September 18, 2009, five days after Yeezy grabbed the mic and said Beyonce should have gotten the Female Video of the Year award.

She added, “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life…,”

