Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kevin Hart Injured In Pre-Dawn Car Accident [VIDEO]

Comedian Kevin Hart has reportedly been injured in a car accident in the wee hours of Sunday morning, according to multiple sources. Hart was involved in the accident while in the Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he’d purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July.

The comedian/actor was reportedly not driving, according to TMZ, but the Barracuda went over a guardrail on Hollywood’s Mulholland Drive, a steep road winding through the Hollywood Hills. Kevin and an as yet unidentified woman were passengers while another man drove.

Both Hart and the man were suffered major back injuries according to multiple reports. Hart was at first picked up in an SUV by his security and taken to his home nearby, but was then transported to an area hospital.

TMZ had video at the scene. See below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kevin Hart Injured In Pre-Dawn Car Accident [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close