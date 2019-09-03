From Hardball to Ballers, Kris D. Lofton been Balling Literally

Growing up in the industry can be a difficult transition for any child star, but as for Kris D. Lofton the transition is what allowed him he figure out his journey that would cause a life altering decisions for his career.

That life changing decision is the reason you are familiar with many of Kris D. Lofton characters and roles. Going from Clarence in Hardball, to Calvin in Meet the Browns, to now playing Kisan Teagues on HBO’s Ballers, each milestone brought the star some reality checks that he address during our conversation.

Refresh your memory with this classic scene from Hardball

Kris takes us on the journey of being the cute kid from Chicago who just wanted to play sports, to turning down a scholarship to focus on acting, what he defines as his way out. Kris D. Lofton is the epitome of enjoy the ride and trust the process.

Check out the Full interview below:

Make sure you catch Kisan Teagues the “wildcard” to see if he’s playing with a full deck on and off the field for the final season of Ballerseach and every Sunday at 10:30 pm EST only on HBO.

