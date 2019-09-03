CLOSE
Test
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
Getting a little work done on the weekend
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…
Solo traveler in Krakow
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
A$AP Rocky Still Being Held In Sweden Prison…
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

From Hardball to Ballers, Kris D. Lofton been Balling Literally

Kris D. Lofton W/ K.Samone

Source: Eliot Xzavier / Radio One

Growing up in the industry can be a difficult transition for any child star, but as for Kris D. Lofton the transition is what allowed him he figure out his journey that would cause a life altering decisions for his career.

 

That life changing decision is the reason you are familiar with many of Kris D. Lofton characters and roles. Going from Clarence in Hardball, to Calvin in Meet the Browns, to now playing Kisan Teagues on HBO’s Ballers, each milestone brought the star some reality checks that he address during our conversation.

Refresh your memory with this classic scene from Hardball

Kris takes us on the journey of being the cute kid from Chicago who just wanted to play sports, to turning down a scholarship to focus on acting, what he defines as his way out. Kris D. Lofton is the epitome of enjoy the ride and trust the process.

Check out the Full interview below:

 

Make sure you catch Kisan Teagues the “wildcard” to see if he’s playing with a full deck on and off the field for the final season of Ballerseach and every Sunday at 10:30 pm EST only on HBO.

Actors , dwayne "the rock" johnson , HBO Ballers , jay z , Kris D. Lofton , nfl , Rams , the rock

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close