CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t Want It Either

Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/ Jason LaVeris / Getty

Blac Chyna has a luxurious lifestyle, and if you thought her children’s fathers are the reason why then you thought wrong.

During a visit to The Morning Culture radio show on Atlanta’s V-103, the mother of two revealed that neither Tyga or Rob Kardashian provide child support. While answering a question about how being considered high maintenance affects her love life, the D.C native said she is the one funding her lifestyle.

“I’m the one maintaining it. I’m the one cashing out. I don’t get no child support,” she said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chyna has a son with rapper Tyga, seven-year-old King Cairo, and a three-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream.

She isn’t concerned about it, though. Blac Chyna,  born Angela White, added that she doesn’t want it either.

Back in March, a judge ruled that Rob Kardashian did not have to pay any child support and that he would take care of Dream’s needs when she is in his care. It was also ruled that they would split her expenses 50/50.

She has a similar arrangement with Tyga.

“They had an agreement, each of them would share custody and pay for their own stuff, their own childcare, nannies, food, and expenses for King,” a close source told HollywoodLife.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 25, 2016

9 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Kardashian/Jenner Kids

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Kardashian/Jenner Kids

Continue reading 9 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Kardashian/Jenner Kids

9 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Kardashian/Jenner Kids

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t Want It Either was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close