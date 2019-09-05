Mechie So Crazy Gets Crazy Serving Up All The Tea W/ K.Samone

I had a chance to catch up with the talented Mechie So Crazy as we talked new music, new appearance, which I can see why the ladies love him, the new progress from being a solo artist and his new mannerism after dating Blac Chyna.

Watch Mechie so crazy Latest Video for I Wanna Be Your Man

Mechie may be a talented artist, but he took some time to focus on him and his love life as he has entered into a house in Malibu as cast member for MTV’s Ex On The Beach. As of now he’s the only single in the house whose ex has not washed up on the beach yet, so we got a front row seat, to all tea that went down and could be in making.

Watch as Mechie and I, get you all caught up on the highlights of the singles in the house to prepare you for tonight’s episode, because I have a feeling thing are just about to heat up. Find out if Mechie found love or will find love, who he hooked up with in the house, and his true reaction to all the messiness.

Click the link below:

Be sure to catch MTV’s EX On The Beach airing every Thursday at 9pm EST.

Also On Hot 107.9: