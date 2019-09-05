CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun Is Seized & Fired At Her [VIDEO]

In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even without police present, we see people being shot all across our timelines.

Of all the videos that have we’ve been subjected to over the years, there definitely hasn’t been a story with as many twists as this one.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to KTLA, officials received a call from a distressed woman stating that she wanted her son removed from their home. While talking to the dispatcher, they lost contact with the woman and around that time, deputy Meagan Forsberg arrived at the scene. As soon as she made contact with the man identified as 21-year-old Ari Young, he became combative and hostile.

Young immediately began bashing the deputy in the head and forcing her to the ground. Once on the ground, her weapon is pulled and discharged. However, Young forcibly removed the gun from Forsberg’s possession and after he obtained the weapon, the deputy began to run and Young discharged the firearm in her direction.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Right as this occurs, other officers arrive and demand he drop the weapon, then open fire on Young. In the video below, you can see the entire altercation with around 12 rounds being fired from the arriving deputies.

There’s still no word on how many times he was shot, but San Bernardino County Sheriff’s confirm his injuries are reportedly non-life threatening. Both Young and Deputy Forsberg were sent to the hospital for injuries.

WARNING: Viewer Discretion Advised

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun Is Seized & Fired At Her [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close