Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike

31st Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The fan and celebrity look-a-like polls are all fun and games until the celebrity steps in the conversation. 

This was the case for one fan who used two examples of instances where people thought she looked like Chilli. One was with her hair down and another was with her hair up in a bun. She placed them next to photos of Chilli rocking the same style. 

“I get I look like Chilli a lot,” she wrote. “What y’all think?” 

Chilli saw the post and didn’t agree. 

“Long straight/wavy hair [and] similar skin tone doesn’t mean [you] look like someone. [You’re] a doll but we don’t look alike,” she responded with a smiley face. 

It seems the Internet came for the TLC singer afterwards because Chilli later tweeted, “She is pretty,  never said she wasn’t.”

Here’s what some of Twitter thought about the poll: 

After Chilli’s response went viral, the fan made it clear: “I said people tell me! I look like myself in my opinion.” 

