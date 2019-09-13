Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

What’s the most comforting rap group ever? Rock-T’s got a clever answer for that! Listen up top for his joke of the day and see whether or not the crew thought it was actually funny or not.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Comforting Rappers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: