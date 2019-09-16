Legendary Black Beauty Brand ‘Fashion Fair’ Is For Sale And We’re Pondering Who Is Going To Buy

The Fashion Fair Beauty Brand is historic and influential in the Black beauty world. Founded in 1969 by Eunice W. Johnson, the creator of the Ebony Fashion Fair Show, the beauty brand traveled internationally with Black models who were modeling high end designs. Johnson founded the company when she noticed models in the show were mixing their own foundations to create the right blend to match their skin tone.
Now in a time when almost every brand is offering multiple shades, pushed heavily by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, Fashion Fair is going up for sale. Hilco Streambank has been retained by Miriam R. Stein to run the sale of the brand. Gabre Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank stated, “Fashion Fair was developed at a time when the leading beauty brands did not make products which met the needs of African American women. Mrs. Johnson, ever the entrepreneur, developed and cultivated the Fashion Fair brand to a highly devoted audience.” A visionary indeed. The issues with models having foundation to match their skin tone was an issue up until recently; illustrating the impact of Johnson’s beauty creation.
Fried shared, “Eventually, the brand expanded its product lines to address the needs of many other women of color, vaulting the brand to the global stage.” At the height of its success, the brand was generating over $56 million in wholesale sales, according to their press release.
Personally, I would love to see this brand remain Black owned, especially with it’s iconic history. Could Rihanna potentially scoop up this beauty brand and add to her arsenal? It’s founded on the very principles she strives to uphold by offering women the right to have their own foundation shade. Will Beautypreneur extraodinairé Richelieu Dennis add this brand to his growing portfolio? After all, he did recently purchase Madam C.J. Walker’s mansion in upstate New York to turn into an incubator for Black women. Will the brand be bought by a big company and absorbed into their portfolio of brands?
We’ll find out soon enough. Offers to buy the brand are due by October 24, 2019 and an auction will be held on October 28, 2019. Are you balling and interested in buying Fashion Fair? You can find more information here.
DON’T MISS:
Malawi Pageant Aims To Raise Awareness With The First Ever Albino Beauty Pageant
WARD GIRLS: Discover Why Nicole Francois Only Wears Bright Eye Makeup
Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
1. CHROMATSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. CHROMATSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. CHROMATSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. CHROMATSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 16 of 30
17. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 17 of 30
18. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 18 of 30
19. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 19 of 30
20. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 22 of 30
23. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 23 of 30
24. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 24 of 30
25. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 25 of 30
26. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 30 of 30
Legendary Black Beauty Brand ‘Fashion Fair’ Is For Sale And We’re Pondering Who Is Going To Buy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com