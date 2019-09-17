CLOSE
Issa Rae Is Reportedly Producing a ‘Set It Off’ Remake

She also may have a role in the film.

2019 Black Girls Rock! - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Issa Rae has started the early stages of a remake for the 1996 classic film Set It Off. According to Variety, Issa will be producing the movie. She may even have a role in the film.

Set It Off tells the story of four friends who end up robbing a series of different banks amid frustration over their low paying jobs. This was the film that would serve as the launching pad for director F. Gary Gray’s now illustrious career. Set It Off followed the hit movie Friday, which also was very well received at the time of its’ release.

The four women who played in Set It Off — Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise — were essentially the first women in film to play a character that exhibited as much depth as male stars in similar films.

Issa Rae, who served as co-creator and executive producer for Insecure, has familiarity acting in a role where a group of friends are required to navigate through the hardships of life.

Positioned to make her presence felt on the big screen, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys tried to make it happen for Issa.

“Issa became a big movie star,” Bloys explained. “We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things.”

