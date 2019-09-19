CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Threesome Gone Wrong Ends With Dave East In The Hospital & With A Battery Charge

Dave East

Source: Sovereign Brands / Soverieign Brands

Welp I’m sure Dave East didn’t plan on his night of fun with two ladies ending in a violent fight that would lead him to the hospital.

via TMZ

The New York rapper was cited last weekend in Las Vegas after cops interviewed multiple witnesses to an altercation he and 2 women allegedly got into following an appearance Saturday night at Drai’s Nightclub.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dave invited 2 women back to his room at the Delano hotel and started having sex with them. From Dave’s POV, he told officers that 1 woman was upset he wasn’t giving her as much attention … and flipped out.

Dave told cops she started hurling champagne bottles at him from across the room, and 2 of ’em made contact … striking him in the head and leaving cuts — which cops saw — on his arm and leg.

As for the woman’s version … she told officers that in the middle of the sexual encounter, she and Dave got into an argument, and he threw punches 5-6 times, with one hitting her arm. She said she ran to the bathroom to call cops. She made no mention of bottles being thrown.

A Threesome Gone Wrong Ends With Dave East In The Hospital & With A Battery Charge was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close