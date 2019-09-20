CLOSE
Test
The Most Outrageous Things To Come Out Of…
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…
Huge queues of traffic on the roads near Hastings in East Sussex as sun seekers make for the coast during heatwave.
Grandma Uses Hair Dryer As Radar Gun To…
Cop Will Receive No Punishment For Killing An…
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
Condoleezza Rice Wants You To Stop Calling People…
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
Las Vegas Man Killed By Cops After He…
Damage from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B.…
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
0 item
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs…
5 Important Facts About Suicide That May Help…
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
Who Would’ve Thought: These Actors Made More Money…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Beyoncé Vs. Lisa Bonet: Black Twitter Debates Two Icons

Folks reminisce on two influential women.

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé continues to be full of surprises and this week she had the Beyhive buzzing when she dressed up as the iconic beauty Lisa Bonet.

The photos surfaced on Beyoncé’s website as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The images were apart of a gallery of pictures from Beyoncé’s past year or so, which included photos with her husband Jay-Z, outings at events like Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday, and Halloween dress-ups like her interpretation of Lisa Bonet. One image included Bey’s adorable twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, dressed in kente cloth-like overalls while their mom was modeling her Lisa Bonet looks. You can check out one of the photos here.

Of course, Twitter was set aflame by witnessing an icon dress up like an icon. Most people were thrilled that Beyoncé (once again) was showing respect to the Black women who came before her.

 

However, there were others who couldn’t help but start a friendly, sometimes hostile, debate on who’s the biggest sex symbol.

Some folks were Queen Bey all day.

 

While others fervently shined Lisa Bonet’s crown as the queen.

 

Some people even brought up other past beauties into the conversation like Thelma (played by Bern Nadette Stanis) from Good Times. In their opinions, Beyoncé still has a lot to live up to.

 

No matter how your gorgeous icons rank, Beyoncé is clearly happy that these ladies from the past have paved the way forward.

Along with Lisa Bonet, Beyoncé has also suited up as Lil Kim, Toni Braxton and Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner in the past.

In a moment of reflection on her site, Bey wrote in a birthday letter, “Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier, but I had work to do. I gotta job Baaaaby. Here is your B at 37. Love Y’all.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Bonet continues to be celebrated by people across generations. The actress gained prominence when she starred as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1991. She also took on the same role for the sitcom A Different World from 1987 to 1989. Up until today, the 51-year-old actress would make T.V. and movie appearances every now and then, from Biker Boyz to Road to Paloma, which stars her husband Jason Momoa.

Beyoncé Vs. Lisa Bonet: Black Twitter Debates Two Icons was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close